Devendra Fadnavis is back, set to be Maharashtra CM, 'lautkar wapas aaunga' speech goes viral | WATCH

Devendra Fadnavis has emerged as the stalwart of Maharashtra politics after BJP-led Mahayuti swept the state in what was earlier seen as a tough contest between two coalitions. According to information, Fadnavis is set to becomes the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra after caretaker CM Eknath Shinde held a press confernce today and extended support to BJP for chosing a name. Meanwhile, the old clip of Devendra Fadnavis' speech is making round on the internet when he said, "Mai Samandar hu laut ke aunga."

The video is dated back to 2019, when BJP and undivided Shiv Sena contested the state assembly polls in alliance. The coalition got the majority and Fadnavis was set to return as CM before Shiv Sena formed the govt with NCP and Congress.

Back then, Fadnavis spoke in a special session of the assembly and poetically showed his determination hinting that he will return. He had said, "Mera Paani utarata dekh mere kinare pe ghar mat basa lena, mai samandar hoon, lautkar wapis aaunga..." (Don't build a house on my shore after seeing my water receding, I am an ocean, I will return).

It is pertinent to mention that Fadnavis is almost certain to be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra as the BJP Central leadership has given green signal. On November 25, a senior BJP leader from the national capital told Shinde over the phone that Fadnavis would be the next CM and after which Eknath Shinde resigned on November 26.

In the meantime, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) MP Naresh Mhaske said his camp would accept Devendra Fadnavis as the chief minister of Maharashtra if the decision is taken by the Mahayuti. He said the party not like that of Uddhav Thackeray who will go away if they are not given the chief minister post.

