Devendra Fadnavis gets a free hand for Maharashtra Cabinet formation, CM to decide who gets what profile

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reportedly has given a free hand to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in connection to the formation of the Maharashtra Cabinet. Fadnavis will be responsible to allot profiles and departments.

The Maharashtra Cabinet expansion for the state government will take place on December 14. According to an NCP member, BJP is expected to get 20 ministerial posts while Shiv Sena and NCP are expected to get 10 portfolios each.

Devendra Fadnavis, a third-time Chief Minister for Maharashtra

On December 5, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the third time. Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers. The grand swearing-in ceremony saw the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, prominent BJP leaders, Bollywood stars and dignitaries from all walks of life.