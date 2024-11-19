Devendra Fadnavis dismisses Anil Deshmukh's attack claims as movie script from yesteryears

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

A day after former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh’s car was allegedly attacked by miscreants, resulting in a brain injury to him, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday (November 19) questioned the veracity of the incident, terming it reminiscent of scenes from a Rajinikanth movie.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister said the "entire story" appears to be a hoax, orchestrated to gain sympathy just ahead of the polling date.

"This purported attack is part of a larger conspiracy orchestrated by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to divert attention from the imminent defeat they are facing in the (November 20) assembly elections," Fadnavis remarked.

Significantly, the BJP leader, speaking to the media also elaborated on the claim regarding "10-kg stone" allegedly being thrown at Deshmukh’s car. Reacting to this, Fadnavis stated that the circumstances do not add up. If such a large stone had been hurled, the vehicle should have suffered significant damage, which was not the case.

"If such a large stone was hurled at the car, the windshield should have been smashed. Moreover, the bonnet of the car didn’t even receive a scratch," he said.

"If a stone is claimed to have been hurled from the backside of the car, how did Deshmukh suffer injuries to his forehead?" Fadnavis asked.

"Why did Deshmukh sustain only minor abrasions? This entire story is reminiscent of scenes from a Rajinikanth movie rather than reality. It reads like a Salim-Javed script from yesteryears," he further remarked.

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the alleged attack, NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh slammed the BJP, accusing them of orchestrating the attack.

"I want to tell the people of BJP that you can hit me with stones and even shoot me, but I, Anil Deshmukh, will not die," he said.

"We will not leave without teaching you a lesson," he added.