Devendra Fadnavis aims to make Maharashtra USD 1 trillion economy by end of decade

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chairs a meeting.

Maharashtra: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday (January 9) said it would be the state's endeavour to become the country's first to have a USD 1 trillion economy by the end of this decade.

While being interviewed in a programme titled 'Envisioning $1 Trillion Maharashtra' organised by Sakal News Group and Pune Public Policy Festival (PPPF), Fadnavis said, "It is being predicted that by 2032, Maharashtra will become USD one trillion economy. The reason for this prediction is that last year, we already surpassed the halfway mark. If we try a little hard, we can achieve the target by 2028, 2029 or 2030."

"It would be our endeavour to make Maharashtra the first sub-national $ 1 trillion economy. Other states are way behind and they will take time to catch up with us. The youthful human resource of the state will contribute to this milestone," he added.

Jalyukt Shivar 3.0 aims to repair current structures: CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday stated that the Jalyukt Shivar 3.0 scheme in the state aims to repair the existing water conservation structures and introduce new dimensions of water conservation.CM Fadnavis stated that the second edition of Jalyukt Shivar 2.0 which was initiated by former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, is coming to an end and hence the third phase was being launched.

"Certainly, there were a lot of benefits of Jalyukt Shivar Scheme in the state...After CM Eknath Shinde came to power, we started Jalyukt Shivar 2.0, this second edition is ending now...We are starting phase three of the scheme soon in which repair of the current water conservation structures and new dimensions of water conservation will be done," Fadnavis told reporters.

Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan 3.0 is a water conservation program in Maharashtra which aims to make the state drought-free by improving water storage and management. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also spoke on the issue of law and order in Pune and said that it would be wrong to say that crime is increasing in Pune, adding that if there is a single incident, it should be taken seriously.

Fadnavis said, "This is true that some incidents happened in Pune but if you see the expansion of Pune, it would be wrong to say that crime is increasing in Pune. Still l even if there is a single incident, it should be taken seriously. We have eyes on it, Police have immediately arrested the accused in all such incidents, and some of them also got convicted. Simultaneously, we are increasing the network of CCTV cameras which would help in reducing crime."