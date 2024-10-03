Coldplay ticket row: BookMyShow files FIR over black marketing of concert tickets

Follow us on Image Source : BOOKMYSHOW (X) BookMyShow.

Coldplay ticket row: Online ticket aggregator BookMyShow today (October 3) said it has filed an FIR over black marketing of tickets for shows of British rock band Coldplay. In a statement, the company said it is assessing potential cancellation of tickets that are being sold unethically.

In its ongoing fight against ticket scalping and black marketing of tickets for Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India, BookMyShow has lodged a formal FIR (First Information Report) on October 2, 2024.

"This action follows our initial complaint filed proactively with the Mumbai Police on September 23, 2024, addressing these concerns much before any formal complaint was raised against us. BookMyShow’s FIR filed with the Mumbai police also urges authorities to investigate the unauthorised resale of tickets by individuals and platforms," the statement read.

Some of the tickets were later being sold in the black market at a much higher price, leading to a probe by Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

The band has three shows at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21 next year as part of its “Music of the Spheres World Tour 2025”. Earlier this week, the Mumbai police recorded the statement of Anil Makhija, the chief operating officer of BookMyShow in connection with a complaint.

The company clarified that Coldplay's performances in India will proceed as planned. "Reports contrary to this are factually incorrect," it said.

BookMyShow said it has provided details of all resellers that have come to their attention, including independent individuals reselling tickets across social media platforms.

"We remain vigilant in monitoring such instances of ticket reselling for this tour through black market channels and will continue to share all relevant information with the authorities to ensure appropriate action is taken," it added.