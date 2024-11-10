Colaba Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Colaba Assembly Election 2024

Colaba Assembly Election 2024: The Colaba Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 187 of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Colaba is part of the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are the main parties in the state. BJP candidate Rahul Narwekar has won the Colaba seat in the 2019 elections.

Colaba Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,66,587 voters in the Colaba constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,55,265 were male and 1,11,319 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 130 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Colaba in 2019 was 77 (75 men and 2 women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Colaba constituency was 2,53,929. Out of this, 1,49,739 voters were male and 1,04,190 were female voters. There were 92 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Colaba in 2014 was 247 (141 men and 106 women).

Colaba Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Colaba constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls on November 13.

Colaba Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Maharashtra will be declared on November 23 (Saturday), along with the other 277 constituencies in Maharashtra.

Colaba Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

BJP has given tickets to Rahul Narwekar and Congress has fielded Heera Devasi from the Colaba seat.

Colaba Assembly Past Winners

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Rahul Narwekar won the seat with a margin of 16,195 votes (15.61%). He was polled 57,420 votes with a vote share of 53.85%. He defeated Congress candidate Ashok Arjunrao alias Bhai Jagtap, who got 41,225 votes (38.66%). Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VAB) candidate Jitendra Ramchandra Kamble stood third with 3,011 votes (2.82%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,06,630 (40%).

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Raj K.Purohit won the seat. He was polled 52,608 votes with a vote share of 44.86%. Shiv Sena candidate Pandurang Ganpat Sakpal got 28821 votes (24.57%) and was the runner-up. Purohit defeated Sakpal by a margin of 23,787 votes (20.55%). The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,17,283 (46.19%). Congress candidate Annie Shekhar came in third with 20,410 votes (17.40%) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Patel Bashir Musa stood fourth with just 5,966 votes (5.09%).

Colaba Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1962: Kalaram Dharia (Congress)

1967: B. B. K. Bawan (Independent)

1972: Aloo Jal Chibber (Congress)

1978: Ranjit Bhanu (Janata Party)

1980: O. P. Bahl (Congress)

1985: Marzban Patrawala (Congress)

1990: Marzban Patrawala (Congress)

1995: Ashok Dhatrak (Congress)

1999: Marzban Patrawala (Congress)

2000: Dinaz Patrawala (Shiv Sena)

2004: Annie Shekhar (Congress)

2009: Annie Shekhar (Congress)

2014: Raj K. Purohit (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2019: Rahul Narwekar (Bharatiya Janata Party)

Colaba Voter Turnout

In 2019, the total number of valid votes polled in the Colaba Assembly constituency was 1,06,630 or 40 per cent. In 2014, the total number of valid votes polled in the assembly elections was 1,17,283 or 46.19 per cent.