Shivaji statue collapse case: Structural consultant Chetan Patil arrested from Kolhapur, say police

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO A statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, erected by the Navy and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, collapses at Rajkot Fort.

Chetan Patil, the structural representative named within the FIR concerning the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district, was arrested in Kolhapur on Thursday night time. The Kolhapur Superintendent of Police, Mahendra Pandit, confirmed that Patil was taken into custody and handed over to Sindhudurg police for in addition investigation.

"Police detained Chetan Patil, the structural consultant of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue, which collapsed in Malavan. He was detained from Kolhapur. He was named in an FIR registered at Sindhudurg Police. A team of the local Crime Branch of Kolhapur Police traced him last night around 12.30 am and detained him. Later he was handed over to Sindhudurg Police," said a Senior Official of Kolhapur Police.

Patil denies role in statue design

Patil, who is living in Kolhapur, previously claimed that he is no longer accountable for the statue's layout. Speaking to ABP Majha, Patil explained that he had only designed the platform and had no involvement inside the statue itself, which became reportedly dealt with via a Thane-based totally company.

Details of the incident

The 35-foot statue of the seventeenth-century Maratha warrior king, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg on Navy Day last year, collapsed on Monday. The incident has caused significant embarrassment for the Eknath Shinde-led government, leading to criticism and protests from opposition parties. Chief Minister Shinde clarified that the statue was designed and constructed with the aid of the Indian Navy.

Also read | PM Modi to visit Maharashtra today, to lay foundation for Vadhvan Port, address Global Fintech Fest