Five-storey building collapses in Mumbai’s Dongri, search ops on | VIDEO

Image Source : ANI Fire brigade personnel at the site of the building collapse.

A portion of a five-storey building collapsed in Mumbai’s Dongri area in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Officials said that no casualties have been reported so far. The work to clear the debris is underway.

An official said that five vehicles from the fire brigade and police personnel team were rushed to the spot to conduct a search and rescue operation.

Locals gathered in large numbers near the spot and videos from the moment of the building collapse emerged on social media platforms.

Speaking on the building collapse, Congress MLA Amin Ali said that the building’s name was Noor Villa and that it was already in a dilapidated condition.

"This is a building namely Noor Villa, there were so many cracks in it, funds were being arranged, but repair work did not happen and a portion of this building collapsed today. There are no casualties as per the fire brigade and police. BMC, police and fire brigade are working to clear the debris," he said.