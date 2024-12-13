Friday, December 13, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Five-storey building collapses in Mumbai’s Dongri, search ops on | VIDEO

Five-storey building collapses in Mumbai’s Dongri, search ops on | VIDEO

Police officials said that five fire brigade teams as well as disaster management teams have been rushed to the spot and a search and rescue operation is underway.

Edited By: Abhirupa Kundu Mumbai Published : Dec 13, 2024 7:28 IST, Updated : Dec 13, 2024 7:28 IST
mumbai building collapse
Image Source : ANI Fire brigade personnel at the site of the building collapse.

A portion of a five-storey building collapsed in Mumbai’s Dongri area in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Officials said that no casualties have been reported so far. The work to clear the debris is underway. 

An official said that five vehicles from the fire brigade and police personnel team were rushed to the spot to conduct a search and rescue operation. 

Locals gathered in large numbers near the spot and videos from the moment of the building collapse emerged on social media platforms. 

Speaking on the building collapse, Congress MLA Amin Ali said that the building’s name was Noor Villa and that it was already in a dilapidated condition. 

"This is a building namely Noor Villa, there were so many cracks in it, funds were being arranged, but repair work did not happen and a portion of this building collapsed today. There are no casualties as per the fire brigade and police. BMC, police and fire brigade are working to clear the debris," he said. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement