Brave shopkeeper busts robbers attempt to loot jewellery shop at gun-point in Maharashtra | WATCH

Maharashtra: A robbery attempt by two men at gun-point failed when they tried to loot a jewellery shop in Maharashtra's Jalgaon District. The incident which took place in Sonar Gali, Kajgaon, Bhadgaon Taluka of Jalgaon, was caught on camera.

According to CCTV footage, the shopkeeper shouted when the thieves tried to loot the shop. As the owner of the shop raised the alarm, people from the nearby shops got alerted and tried to catch the robbers. However, the two thieves managed to escape from the scene by threatening people with guns.

The incident happened when two unidentified people barged into the shop of Balaji Jewellers at Sonar Gali Bazar on the pretext of making gold articles.

Umesh Vinod Bora, the owner of Balaji Jewellers, was the only one present at the shop. Seeing him alone, both the robbers took out their pistols and tried to grab the cash and other items.

The shopkeeper immediately raised the alarm after which people in the area gathered and reached the spot. The thieves managed to run from the place using a four-wheeler. Soon after that, police also arrived at the scene and tried to catch the robbers.

According to reports, the thieves left the car in Nimkhedi Shivra area near Soygaon Taluka. Cops said that the car in which thieves had come was also stolen.

