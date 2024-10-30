Bramhapuri Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bramhapuri Assembly Election 2024

Bramhapuri Assembly Election 2024: The Bramhapuri Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 73 of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Bramhapuri is an assembly constituency located in the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra. It is part of the Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha constituency.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are the main parties in the constituency. Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar from Congress currently represents the Bramhapuri seat and was elected from the Bramhapuri constituency in the assembly election 2019.

Bramhapuri Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,93,550 voters in the Bramhapuri constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 95,563 were male and 96,672 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender in the constituency. 1,315 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bramhapuri in 2019 was 219 (215 men and 4 women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Bramhapuri constituency was 1,91,976. Out of this, 97,852 voters were male and 93,323 were female voters. There were 731 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bramhapuri in 2014 was 97 (78 men and 19 women).

Bramhapuri Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 will take place in a singh phases on November 20. The Bramhapuri constituency will go to the polls on November 20.

Bramhapuri Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Bramhapuri will be declared on November 23, along with the other 287 constituencies in Maharashtra.

Bramhapuri Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded Krishnalal Bajirao Sahare from the Bramhapuri Assembly constituency, while Congress once again pitted current MLA Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar.

Bramhapuri Assembly Past Winners

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar won the seat with a margin of 18,549 votes (9.64%). He was polled 96,726 votes with a vote share of 50%. He defeated SHS (Undivided Shiv Sena) candidate Sandip Wamanrao Gaddamwar, who got 78,177 votes (40.41%). VBA leader Chandralal Waktuji Meshram stood third with 7,608 votes (3.93%), and AAAP candidate Paromita Goswami was in the fourth position with 3,596 votes (1.86%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,93,468 (71.5%).

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Congress leader Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwa won the seat. He was polled 70,373 votes with a vote share of 36.67%. BJP candidate Atul Devidas Deshkar got 56,763 votes (29.58%) and was the runner-up. Wadettiwa defeated Deshkar by a margin of 13,610 votes (7.18%). The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 19,1976 ( 75.16 %). NCP candidate Sandeep Wamanrao Gaddamwar came in third with 44,878 votes (23.38%), and BSP candidate Kuthe Yograj Krushnaji was in the fourth position with 7,631 votes (3.98%).

Bramhapuri Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2019 Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar Congress

2014 Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar Congress

2009 Atul Devidas Deshkar BJP

2004 Atul Devidas Deshkar BJP

1999 Uddhaorao Antaram Shingade BJP

1995 Khanorkar Suresh (baba) Chintaman JD

1990 Donadkar Namdeo Bakaram Shiv Sena

1985 Khanorkar Suresh Chintamanrao ICS

1980 Khanorkar Suresh Chintaman Congress

1978 Bhendarkar Baburao Shrawanji Congress

1972 Gurpude Baliram Marotrao Congress

Bramhapuri Voter Turnout

In 2019, the total number of valid votes polled in the Bramhapuri Assembly constituency was 1,93,468 or 71.5%. In 2014, the total number of valid votes polled in the assembly elections was 1,95,601 or 63.62 per cent.