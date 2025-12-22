Bombay High Court summons BMC commissioner over Mumbai air pollution The Bombay High Court directed BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and the Pollution Control Board Secretary to appear before it on Tuesday. The court also expressed displeasure over the authorities' failure to control air pollution.

Mumbai:

The Bombay High Court on Monday summoned BMC commissioner and other officials over Mumbai air pollution and asked them to appear before it on Tuesday. The High Court summoned officials for failing to take action in the city's poor air quality.

The Bombay High Court directed BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and the Pollution Control Board Secretary to appear before it on Tuesday. The court also expressed displeasure over the authorities' failure to control air pollution.

The division bench of chief justice Shree Chandrashekhar and justice Gautam Ankhad issued the direction while tking a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) on air pollution, stating that the matter would be taken up 'first on board' on Tuesday.

Moreover, the court also made it clear that it expected accountability from the highest levels of the civic administration.

the development comes as the Bombay High Court has been monitoring the air pollution issue since 31 October 2023, when it took a suo motu cognisance of the deteriorating air quality index (AQI) in Mumbai and expressed concern over the impact of pollution on public health.

The Bombay High Court on Monday again flagged the seriousness of the situation, observing, “We have to find a solution, we can’t be living like this.”