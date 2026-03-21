Black Panther falls into deep well in Ratnagiri, rescue operation on | WATCH

New Delhi:

A black panther fell into a deep well in Ratnagiri’s Kolambe. As per initial reports, the black panther accidentally slipped into the well while chasing a bird. The well is around 50 feet deep, making it difficult for the animal to escape on its own. A team from the Forest Department reached the location soon after receiving the information. Rescue efforts are ongoing, with officials trying to safely pull the animal out using a cage.

The operation has been going on for over two and a half hours, with teams working carefully to avoid any harm to the panther. Many local residents gathered near the well to see the rare sight.

Past rescue shows smart use of science

This incident comes shortly after a similar rescue in Odisha, where forest officials successfully saved an elephant trapped in a deep well using a creative approach based on Archimedes’ principle. In that case, the elephant had fallen into a 30-foot well at night. Instead of using traditional methods, the rescue team decided to fill the well with water. As the water level slowly rose, it helped lift the elephant upwards, making it easier to bring the animal out safely.

Videos of the rescue showed teams using pipes to fill the well while the elephant remained calm. Once the water reached near the top, a machine was used to gently guide the animal back onto land. Officials explained that this method worked because of Archimedes’ principle, which says that any object placed in water experiences an upward force.

This force helped the elephant float up, making the rescue smoother and safer compared to other methods.