BJP names Vinod Tawde as Rajya Sabha candidate from Maharashtra

Mumbai:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced that its National General Secretary, Vinod Tawde, will contest the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Maharashtra. Tawde, who currently serves as the BJP in-charge for Bihar, is set to vie for one of the seven seats in Maharashtra, whose Rajya Sabha terms are set to expire in April.

Earlier, the BJP announced a total of nine candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls across various states.

From Bihar, the party has fielded National President Nitin Nabin and Shivesh Kumar. In Assam, Terash Gowalla and Jogen Mohan have been nominated, while Laxmi Verma will contest from Chhattisgarh. Haryana’s candidate is Sanjay Bhatia. In Odisha, the party has nominated State unit chief Manmohan Samal along with Sujeet Kumar.

The Rajya Sabha elections are scheduled to be held on March 16.

Who is Vinod Tawde?

Vinod Tawde is a prominent Indian politician from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a long-time member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Beginning his political journey as a full-time worker of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Tawde has played an active role in strengthening the BJP’s organisational structure.

In Maharashtra, he served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) representing the Borivali constituency in Mumbai and held several key positions in the state government, including Minister of School Education, Higher and Technical Education, Sports, and Youth Welfare. Tawde also served as President of the BJP in Mumbai.

At the national level, he currently holds the position of BJP National General Secretary. He has been instrumental in party strategy beyond Maharashtra, serving as BJP in-charge for Bihar and contributing significantly to the NDA’s electoral success in the state.

