Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan trails behind NOTA, gets only THIS much votes in Versova

Bigg Boss fame and actor Ajaz Khan contested Maharashtra Assembly Elections from the Versova constituency as a candidate of Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) party. He was also in the news when he filed his nomination from the seat and declared assets of just worth Rs 41 lakh. The actor is now become a meme fodder for X (formerly Twitter) over the number of votes he managed to get in the constituency. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) website, Ajaz Khan managed to get just 155 votes, which is even much lesser than NOTA (None Of The Above).

All 22 rounds of counting have been concluded, as per the ECI website and the winner from the Versova constituency is also declared. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) candidate Haroon Khan won the seat with 65,396 votes, clinching the seat marginally against Bharatiya Janata Party's Bharati Lavekar.

Ever since the trends of the Versova seat came out on Saturday morning, Ajaz Khan is getting brutally trolled on X for the number of votes her garnered in his constituency. The number of voters of this constituency seat, who pressed NOTA instead of selecting any actual candidate is 1,298.

Before the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, Ajaz Khan also contested the recently held Lok Sabha elections from the Mumbai North Central constituency. He managed to get just 1,041 votes in the constituency and the seat was clinched by the Indian National Congress candidate Gaikwad Varsha Eknath.