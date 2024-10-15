Before announcement of election dates, Mahayuti cancels its press conference | Know why

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Eknath Shinde with Devendra Fadnavis

The ruling Mahayuti on Tuesday suddenly cancelled its press conference which was expected to be on the seat sharing for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. According to the information received, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar were going to hold this press conference but suddenly they decided to cancel the press conference immediately after Election Commission's announcement on election dates.

Why did you decide to cancel PC?

The Election Commission (EC) will announce the schedule for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls on Tuesday. The poll panel has convened a press conference at 3.30 pm to announce the details. While the term of the Maharashtra assembly ends on November 26, that of Jharkhand ends on January 5 next year. Besides the general elections to the two assemblies, the EC can also announce bypolls to three Lok Sabha and at least 47 assembly seats which are lying vacant due to various reasons. The three Lok Sabha seats which are vacant are Wayanad in Kerala, Nanded in Maharashtra and Basirhat in West Bengal.

Seats have been distributed

There are 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. A big claim has come to light that the seat sharing in Mahayuti has been decided. Senior NCP leader Praful Patel of Ajit Pawar faction has made a big claim that the Mahayuti alliance has reached an agreement on about 230 seats of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

There are reports that after the Election Commission announces the dates, BJP may release the first list of its candidates. This list will have the names of around 50 candidates.