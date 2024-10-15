Tuesday, October 15, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Before announcement of election dates, Mahayuti cancels its press conference | Know why

Before announcement of election dates, Mahayuti cancels its press conference | Know why

After the BJP top brass, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief J P Nadda held a meeting of the party's core group from Maharashtra, something important was being expected from today's meeting.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Mumbai Updated on: October 15, 2024 14:56 IST
Eknath Shinde with Devendra Fadnavis
Image Source : PTI Eknath Shinde with Devendra Fadnavis

The ruling Mahayuti on Tuesday suddenly cancelled its press conference which was expected to be on the seat sharing for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. According to the information received, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar were going to hold this press conference but suddenly they decided to cancel the press conference immediately after Election Commission's announcement on election dates.

Why did you decide to cancel PC?

The Election Commission (EC) will announce the schedule for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls on Tuesday. The poll panel has convened a press conference at 3.30 pm to announce the details. While the term of the Maharashtra assembly ends on November 26, that of Jharkhand ends on January 5 next year. Besides the general elections to the two assemblies, the EC can also announce bypolls to three Lok Sabha and at least 47 assembly seats which are lying vacant due to various reasons. The three Lok Sabha seats which are vacant are Wayanad in Kerala, Nanded in Maharashtra and Basirhat in West Bengal.

Seats have been distributed

There are 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. A big claim has come to light that the seat sharing in Mahayuti has been decided. Senior NCP leader Praful Patel of Ajit Pawar faction has made a big claim that the Mahayuti alliance has reached an agreement on about 230 seats of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

There are reports that after the Election Commission announces the dates, BJP may release the first list of its candidates. This list will have the names of around 50 candidates.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement