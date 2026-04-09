Baramati bypoll: Fadnavis urges state Congress chief to withdraw candidate, seeks Sunetra's unopposed win

Baramati:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has dialled state Congress unit chief Harshwardhan Sapkal and urged him to withdraw candidate against Sunetra Pawar, who is contesting a bypoll from Baramati seat following the death of her husband Ajit Pawar in a plane crash.

Notably, the Congress has fielded Akash More to contest against Sunetra Pawar and today is the last date to withdraw the nomination.

A delegation from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also reached out to Sapkal, urging the party to withdraw its candidate. Senior NCP leader Dhananjay Munde personally contacted Sapkal over the phone to make the request.

Sharad Pawar, Rohit urge Sunetra's unopposed win

Besides Fadnavis, Rohit Pawar and Sharad Pawar have also requested the grand old party to withdraw its candidate from Baramati to facilitate the unopposed election of Sunetra Pawar, who is currently the deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

On Wednesday, Sunetra Pawar herself spoke with Sapkal in this regard over a phone call. This was the second instance when she spoke to the Maharashtra Congress chief since April 6, requesting him to ensure an unopposed election.

The Congress had earlier stated that it would step out of the race only if an FIR was filed regarding Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s death in a plane crash in January, an incident that necessitated the Baramati by-election.

Sunetra Pawar's meeting with Fadnavis

Sunetra Pawar recently held a meeting with Devendra Fadnavis to deliberate on the upcoming bypoll strategy and campaign planning. According to sources, cited by PTI, Fadnavis reassured her of the BJP’s complete backing, describing the party’s role as that of a supportive “elder brother.”

Meanwhile, senior NCP leader Praful Patel expressed optimism that Sunetra Pawar could secure victory without facing opposition.

"I tried to speak with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, but as he was busy with election campaigns in Kerala, Assam and other places.I couldn't speak to him, but had conveyed the message.We will make every effort to have the election unopposed," Patel told reporters.

So far, 53 candidates have submitted their nominations for the bypoll, with key contenders including Sunetra Pawar and Congress candidate Akash More.

The voting in Baramati will take place on April 23.