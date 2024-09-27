Maharashtra: Badlapur sexual assault accused's kin seeks police protection amid threats

Follow us on Image Source : X Slain Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde

Tensions surrounding the Badlapur sexual assault case continue to escalate. Days after the prime accused, Akshay Shinde, was killed in a police shootout, his father, Anna Shinde, on Friday (September 27) sought police protection for his family, stating that they are receiving threats.

In a letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, State DGP Rashmi Shukla, and Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, Anna Shinde detailed the threats his family and his lawyer Amit Katarnavre's family are facing following the encounter conducted by Maharashtra Police.

"My family and I have been receiving threats, and my lawyer Amit Katarnavre's family is also receiving threats. Given this situation, we request police protection for all of us," Anna Shinde who has emphasised that his son was killed in a political conspiracy stated in his letter.

Bombay HC questions Akshay Shinde's encounter

Moreover, it is pertinent to note that the Bombay High Court who was hearing a petition filed by Akshay Shinde's father, (alleging that his son was killed in a fake encounter), on Wednesday directed the government to conduct a fingerprint test on the weapon involved and a handwash test on the officers, including Nilesh More, who was injured by Akshay's firing.

During the hearing, the High Court made notable observations about Akshay's death. The court expressed disbelief that four policemen could not overpower an untrained accused. It further questioned the police's standard procedure, asking whether they typically shoot directly in the head or the leg or hand first.

When CPP Venegaonkar argued that only Sanjay Shinde was in front of the accused and that his response was an instant reaction, the court issued strong remarks, stating that the situation did not meet the conventional definition of an encounter.

(With inputs from PTI)