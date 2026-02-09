Advertisement
Vote counting for the Aurangabad Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis Elections 2026 has begun, with live updates expected through the day. This live blog will track seat-wise results, party-wise trends, voter turnout and key developments across Aurangabad as the rural local body poll outcome.

Written By: Amman Khurana
Counting of votes for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis Elections 2026 has begun, with results expected to emerge through the day. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has 62 Zilla Parishad seats and 124 Panchayat Samiti seats spread across multiple talukas including Kannad, Soegaon, Sillod, Phulambri, Khuldabad, Vaijapur, Gangapur, Paithan and others. This live blog will bring minute-by-minute updates, party-wise trends, seat tallies and key developments as counting progresses across the district.

The last elections to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis were held in 2017. At the time, the Zilla Parishad had 62 seats and the Panchayat Samitis together had 124 seats. In the 2017 Zilla Parishad polls, BJP emerged as the single largest party with 22 seats, followed by Shiv Sena with 18 seats and Congress with 16 seats. NCP secured 3 seats, while MNS won 1 seat. The remaining 2 seats went to smaller parties and independents. At the Panchayat Samiti level, BJP again led with 47 seats, while Shiv Sena won 34 seats, Congress secured 25 seats, NCP got 9 seats and MNS won 1 seat, with 8 seats going to independents and smaller groups.

For the 2026 local body elections across Maharashtra, a total of 731 Zilla Parishad seats and 1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats are being contested, with around 2.09 crore eligible voters. Polling was held on February 7, 2026, from 7.30am to 5.30pm using Electronic Voting Machines, based on electoral rolls finalised on July 1, 2025. Vote counting is scheduled for Monday, February 9, 2026, starting at 10.00am.

Follow this LIVE blog for seat-wise updates, voter turnout details and party-wise performance in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis Election Results 2026.

 

  • 10:22 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: BJP ahead on 2 seats

    Early trends from the ongoing vote counting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) indicate the BJP has taken the lead on two Zilla Parishad seats, setting the tone for what is expected to be a closely watched contest as more rounds of counting unfold across the district.

     
     
  • 10:14 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026: What happened in last PS elections?

    At the Panchayat Samiti level, the BJP had led with 47 of the 124 seats, followed by Shiv Sena with 34 seats and the Congress with 25 seats. The NCP secured 9 seats, while the MNS won 1 seat. Independents and smaller groups accounted for the remaining 8 seats.

  • 10:06 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026: When was the last ZP elections and who won?

    The last Zilla Parishad elections in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) were held in 2017. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 22 seats, followed by Shiv Sena with 18 seats, the Congress with 16 seats, and the NCP with 3 seats. The MNS won 1 seat, while 2 seats went to independents and smaller parties.

  • 9:59 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026: Counting update

    Counting of ballot units and EVMs will begin at all centres at 10 am. Early figures are expected within the first two hours.

  • 9:33 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    All arrangements in place ahead of counting

    All preparations are complete for the counting process. Election officials said arrangements at all counting centres in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) district are in place. Security has been strengthened, and counting staff have reached their assigned centres.

