Counting of votes for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis Elections 2026 has begun, with results expected to emerge through the day. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has 62 Zilla Parishad seats and 124 Panchayat Samiti seats spread across multiple talukas including Kannad, Soegaon, Sillod, Phulambri, Khuldabad, Vaijapur, Gangapur, Paithan and others. This live blog will bring minute-by-minute updates, party-wise trends, seat tallies and key developments as counting progresses across the district.

The last elections to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis were held in 2017. At the time, the Zilla Parishad had 62 seats and the Panchayat Samitis together had 124 seats. In the 2017 Zilla Parishad polls, BJP emerged as the single largest party with 22 seats, followed by Shiv Sena with 18 seats and Congress with 16 seats. NCP secured 3 seats, while MNS won 1 seat. The remaining 2 seats went to smaller parties and independents. At the Panchayat Samiti level, BJP again led with 47 seats, while Shiv Sena won 34 seats, Congress secured 25 seats, NCP got 9 seats and MNS won 1 seat, with 8 seats going to independents and smaller groups.

For the 2026 local body elections across Maharashtra, a total of 731 Zilla Parishad seats and 1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats are being contested, with around 2.09 crore eligible voters. Polling was held on February 7, 2026, from 7.30am to 5.30pm using Electronic Voting Machines, based on electoral rolls finalised on July 1, 2025. Vote counting is scheduled for Monday, February 9, 2026, starting at 10.00am.

