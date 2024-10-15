Assembly elections 2024: What happened in 2019 Assembly polls in Maharashtra? Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

The Election Commission on Tuesday declared the full schedule for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. As per the announcement from the EC, voting for the Maharashtra polls will take place in a single phase on November 20 and the counting of votes will take place on November 23. The announcement from the EC comes as the term of the Maharashtra assembly ends on November 26, 2024.

The Maharashtra Assembly has a total of 288 seats and the state has a total of 9.63 crore electors, of which, 4.97 crore are male voters and 4.66 crore are female voters. There are 1.85 crore young voters (20-29 years of age), the EC announced.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Check numbers

The Maharashtra Assembly is right now being led by the Mahayuti alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The present state government’s strength is BJP (102), NCP (40), SHS (38), BVA (3), PHJSP (2), RSP (1), JSS (1), MNS (1), IND (14).

On the other hand, the main opposition in the state assembly has 71 MLAs: INC (37), SS(UBT) (16), NCP(SP) (12), SP (2), CPI(M) (1), PWPI (1). The other party is AIMIM (2) while there are 15 vacant seats in the State Legislative Assembly at present.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019 Results:

Total Seats: 288

Seat Share

BJP: 105

Shiv Sena: 56

NCP: 54

Congress: 44

BVA: 03

AIMIM: 02

SP: 02

PHJSP: 02

RSPS: 01

CPM: 01

MNS: 01

JSS: 01

KTSTP: 01

SWP: 01

PWPI: 01

Independents: 13

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019 Results:

Total Seats: 288

Vote Share

BJP: 25.75%

Shiv Sena: 16.41%

NCP: 16.71%

Congress: 15.87%

VBA: 4.57%

MNS: 2.25%

AIMIM: 1.34%

BSP: 0.92%

BVA: 0.67%

SP: 0.22%

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2014 RESULTS:

Total Seats: 288

Seat Share

BJP: 122

Shiv Sena: 63

NCP: 41

Congress: 42

BVA: 03

PWPI: 03

AIMIM: 02

SP: 01

BBM: 01

RSPS: 01

CPM: 01

MNS: 01

Independents: 07

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2014 RESULTS:

Total Seats: 288

Vote Share

BJP: 27.81%

Shiv Sena: 19.35%

NCP: 17.24%

Congress: 17.95%

MNS: 3.15%

BSP: 2.25%

PWPI: 1.01%

AIMIM: 0.93%

BBM: 0.89%

BVA: 0.62%