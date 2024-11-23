Anushakti Nagar Assembly Election Result LIVE: Will Nawab Malik's daughter Sana win against NCP-SP's Fahad?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Anushakti Nagar Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE.

Anushakti Nagar Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: The Election Commission (EC) is all set to announce the results of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 on Saturday (November 23). The poll body will soon announce who will win the Anushakti Nagar seat. Nawab Malik’s daughter Sana Malik is up against the NCP (SP) candidate Fahad Ahmad in the Anushakti Nagar constituency.

NCP (Sharad Chandra Pawar) fielded Swara Bhaskar's husband Fahad Ahmad to contest from Anushakti Nagar. NCP (Ajit Pawar) faction gave the ticket to Nawab Malik's daughter Sana Malik. Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena gave ticket to Avinash Rane from this seat.

Anushakti Nagar Assembly Constituency

The Anushakti Nagar Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Anushakti Nagar is one of the Assembly seats of Maharashtra which is in Mumbai. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Congress are some of the main parties in the constituency.

Who won Anushakti Nagar seat in 2019?

Nationalist Congress Party candidate Nawab Malik won the Anushakti Nagar constituency in 2019. In 2014, BJP candidate Tukaram Ramkrishna Kate registered a win in the Anushakti Nagar constituency. In 2009, Nawab Malik of NCP registered his victory from the seat.

Anushakti Nagar Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,49,467 voters in the Anushakti Nagar constituency during the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Out of this, 84,052 voters were male and 65,169 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 207 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Ghatkopar West in 2019 was 60 (57 were men and 3 were women).

Anushakti Nagar Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, NCP candidate Nawab Malik won the seat with a margin of 12,751 votes. He was polled 65,217 votes with a vote share of 46.84%. Malik defeated Shiv Sena candidate Tukaram Ramkrushna Kate, who got 52,466 votes (37.68%). Independent candidate Yasin Ismail Sayed stood third with 7,701 (5.53%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,36,936 and MNS candidate Advocate Vijay Suresh Raorane was in the fourth position with 5,879 votes (4.22%).

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Tukaram Ramkrushna Kate won the seat. He was polled 39,966 votes with a vote share of 29.54%. NCP candidate Nawab Malik got 38,959 (28.80%) and was the runner-up. Kate defeated Malik by a margin of 1,007 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,33,712.

BJP candidate Vitthal Ambaji Kharatmol came in third with 23,767 votes (17.57%), and Congress candidate Rajendra Jagannath Mahulkar was in the fourth position with 17.615 votes (13.02%).