Akshay Shinde encounter: Thane Police constitutes investigation committee, post mortem today

Akshay Shinde encounter: The Thane Police on Tuesday constituted an investigation committee comprising two Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), 2 Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and 2 PI. The Thane police on Monday said school sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde was being taken to Badlapur from Taloja jail in connection with a fresh FIR registered against him on the complaint of his former wife when the firing incident took place, which resulted in his death.

The Central Crime Unit officials of Thane city police had obtained a transfer warrant to take charge of him in an FIR registered against him at Badlapur police station under Indian Penal Code sections 377, 324, 323 and 504, an official said late in the evening.

"The police team took charge of him at 5:30pm. When the police vehicle, while returning, was at Mumbra Bypass between 6pm and 6:15pm, Askhay Anna Shinde (24) snatched the service revolver of API Nilesh More and fired three rounds at the police party. One of the bullets hit the lap of More. Two others got fired elsewhere," he said.

"In self-defence, another officer from the police party fired one round at the alleged accused, injuring him. API More and Shinde were rushed to Kalwa civic hospital where doctors referred More to Jupiter hospital. Shinde was declared dead by the doctors at Kalwa civic hospital. His body will be sent to JJ Hospital in Mumbai for post mortem," the release from the force said.

The official said, on September 13, a 15-member special investigation team was formed under ACP Shekar Bagde and senior inspector Sanjay Shinde of the Central Crime Branch to investigate the FIR registered on his former wife's complaint.

He added the FIRs in connection with the sexual assault on two minor girls were registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The incidents took place on August 11-12 and Shinde was arrested on August 17.