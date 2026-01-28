Ajit Pawar plane crash: How NCP leader's dead body was identified amid the wreckage | Know here

In a tragic revelation that highlights the sheer severity of the plane crash in Baramati, sources have said that Ajit Pawar's body was identified through his wristwatch. According to sources, the watch became his final proof of identity, offering a grim indication of how devastating the accident was. Notably, Pawar was often seen wearing a silver-chained watch with a black dial, although it remains unclear which watch he had worn on Wednesday morning -- the day of the fatal plane crash.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Pune district on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred when the plane carrying Pawar and four others crashed-landed near Baramati.
