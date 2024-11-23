Airoli Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can BJP's Ganesh Naik beat Shiv Sena-UBT's Nilesh Arun?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Airoli Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE.

Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is all set to announce the results of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 on Saturday (November 23).

Who all are the contesting candidates in Airoli?

A total of 17 candidates were in the fray for the Airoli Assembly seat in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election: Amol Ankush Jawle (Maharashtra Swarajya party), Ankush Sakharam Kadam (Lokshahi Party), Arvindsingh Shriram Rao (Bahujan Samaj Party), Bankhele Nilesh Arun (Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)), Bhupendra Narayan Gavate (Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi), Chougule Vijay Laxman (Independent), Dr Sharad Dagadu Deshmukh (Bahujan Republican Socialist Party), Ganesh Ramchandra Naik (Bharatiya Janata Party), Harishchandra Bhaguram Jadhav (Independent), Manohar Krishna Madhavi (M K ) (Republican Party of India (A)), Rahul Jagbirsingh Mehroliya (Independent), Rajiv Kondiba Bhosale (Independent), Ratnadeep Tulshiram Waghmare (Independent), Sachin Gyanba Magar (Independent), Sharad Ramkisan Jadhav (Independent), Subhash Digambar Kale (Independent), Vikrant Dayanand Chikane (Swatantra Bharat Paksha).

Airoli constituency profile

150. Airoli is one of the 288 Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) constituencies in Maharashtra. This constituency is located in the Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra, which is located in the West region of India. This seat can be classified as: Urban and falls in the Thane district of Maharashtra. The reservation status of this constituency is: General. 150. Airoli Assembly constituency is part of the 25. Thane (General) Lok Sabha constituency and can be classified as Urban. In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election, Airoli voted on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 and the counting of votes is on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

Airoli demographic profile

There were a total of 4,89,059 registered voters on the electoral rolls for the 2024 Assembly election in Airoli Assembly constituency, of which 2,72,504 were male, 2,16,423 female and 132 of the third gender. In the 2019 Assembly elections, there were a total of 4,61,489 registered voters, of which 2,63,919 were male, 1,97,538 female and 32 from the third gender. In 2014 elections, there were a total of 4,08,139 registered voters in this constituency, of which 2,33,636 were male and 1,74,484 female. In the 2009 polls, the number of total electors was 3,16,514 which included 1,81,963 male and 1,34,551 female voters.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ganesh Naik of BJP won in this seat defeating Ganesh Raghu Shinde of NCP by a margin of 78,365 which was 39.90% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 58.37% in 2019 in this seat.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sandeep Ganesh Naik of NCP won in this seat defeating Chougule Vijay Laxman of SS by a margin of 8,725 which was 4.15% of the total votes cast for the seat. NCP had a vote share of 36.35% in 2014 in this seat.