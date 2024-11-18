Aheri Assembly Election 2024: Father-daughter faceoff as Dharamraobaba Aatram takes on Bhagyashree Aatram

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aatram Dharamraobaba Bhagwantrao and Bhagyashree Dharamrao Baba Atram

The 2024 Aheri Assembly election in Maharashtra is set to be a dramatic and unique contest, with sitting Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislator Dharamraobaba Aatram Bhagwantrao, representing the Ajit Pawar faction, facing a fierce challenge from his own daughter, Bhagyashree Dharamraobaba Aatram. Bhagyashree has secured a ticket from the rival NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar, turning this election into an intense family rivalry. Aheri, located in the tribal-majority Gadchiroli district, is a Scheduled Tribe (ST) constituency known for its cultural and religious diversity, making this election one of the most closely watched in the region.

This father-daughter political showdown is further complicated by the internal factionalism within the NCP. Bhagyashree’s decision to contest under a different faction raises significant questions about the party’s unity and could have broader implications for its standing in the region.

The Atram family has long been a dominant political force in Aheri, and this election will test their influence, particularly within the local tribal communities. With both candidates coming from the same family but representing opposing factions, the race is expected to be a significant political battle in Gadchiroli, where personal allegiances and party dynamics will play a crucial role in determining the outcome.

Key candidates

NCP fielded Dharamrao Baba Atram from Aheri Assembly constituency, while NCP (SP) pitted Bhagyashree Dharamrao Baba Atram.

Aheri Demographic profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,30,000 voters in the Aheri constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,20,000 were male and 1,10,000 were female voters. Three voters belonged to the third gender in the constituency. 1,234 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Aheri in 2019 was 56 (54 men and 2 women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Aheri constituency was 2,10,000. Out of this, 1,08,000 voters were male and 1,02,000 were female voters. There were 850 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Aheri in 2014 was 45 (42 men and 3 women).

When will Aheri vote?

The Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 will occur in single phases on November 20. The Aheri constituency will go to the polls on November 20.

When will the results be declared?

The result for Aheri will be declared on November 23, along with the other 287 constituencies in Maharashtra.

What happened in the Aheri 2019 and 2014 Assembly Elections?

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Dharamraobaba Aatram of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) emerged victorious in the Aheri constituency, securing 67,522 votes, which accounted for 56.72% of the total votes. His closest competitor, Raje Ambrishrao Raje Satyawan Rao Atram of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), garnered 51,064 votes (42.39%). Bhagwantrao won the seat by a margin of 15,458 votes, marking a decisive victory. The total number of valid votes cast in the constituency was 1,21,312, reflecting a voter turnout of approximately 70%.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, the winner of the Aheri constituency was Atram Ambrishrao Raje Satyawanrao of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He won the seat by securing 69,518 votes, which accounted for 54.91% of the total votes. His runner-up was Dharamraobaba Aatram of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), who received 54,107 votes (approximately 43.04%). Ambrishrao won by a margin of 15,411 votes, and the voter turnout in the constituency was around 70%.