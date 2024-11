Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Achalpur Assembly Election 2024

Achalpur Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Achalpur constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls on November 20.

Achalpur Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Maharashtra will be declared on November 23 (Saturday), along with the other 277 constituencies in Maharashtra.

Achalpur Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

BJP has given tickets to Pravin Tayde and Anirudha Bablubhau Subhanrao Deshmukh to contest on Congress ticket