Ujjain wall collapse victim's family protests, demands Rs 50 lakh compensation

Image Source : PTI Rescue operation is underway after a wall near the Mahakal temple collapsed due to heavy rains, in Ujjain.

Family members of Ajay Yogi, 27, and Farheen Rathore, 22, staged a sit-in protest in Ujjain on Saturday, demanding compensation of Rs 50 lakh after both were killed when a boundary wall collapsed during heavy rains on Friday evening. The incident occurred near the Mahakal Temple, a popular tourist destination, as the victims were packing up their makeshift shops.

Locals reported that the protest, which took place at the Mohan Nagar crossing, involved Yogi's family carrying his body and blocking traffic on the Ujjain-Agar road for over an hour. Protesters called for not only financial compensation but also a government job for a family member of the deceased, along with strict action against those responsible for the incident.

The demonstration concluded after sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) LN Garg and police officials assured the family that their demands would be forwarded to the state government. Protesters alleged that the collapse was due to an improper drainage system and demanded accountability from officials.

Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh stated he has instructed the SDM to investigate the cause of the wall's collapse and related issues. Meanwhile, two other victims, Sharda Bai, 40, and three-year-old Ruhi Rathore, daughter of the deceased woman, are receiving treatment at a hospital in Indore and are reported to be stable.

Eyewitnesses noted the chaos that ensued as the wall fell, highlighting the dangers posed by the deteriorating infrastructure during the heavy rain. The community continues to call for improved safety measures to prevent future tragedies.

(PTI inputs)