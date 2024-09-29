Sunday, September 29, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Madhya Pradesh
  4. Ujjain boundary wall collapse: Two cops, Mahakal Temple official and two civic staffers suspended

Ujjain boundary wall collapse: Two cops, Mahakal Temple official and two civic staffers suspended

Ujjain boundary wall collapse: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced aid of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Ujjain Updated on: September 29, 2024 21:07 IST
Ujjain wall collapse, mahakal temple, Ujjain boundary wall collapse, mahakal temple wall collapse, M
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Rescue operation underway after a wall near Mahakal temple collapses due to heavy rains in Ujjain.

Ujjain wall collapse: At least two policemen, two civic staffers and a temple functionary were placed under suspension in connection with the wall collapse near the renowned Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, which claimed two lives, officials said today (September 29).

Ajay Yogi (27) and Farheen Rathore (22) were killed and two others were injured after a portion of the boundary wall of a building opposite Mahakal temple collapsed due to heavy rains on Friday evening. The victims were packing up their makeshift shops when the wall collapsed.

"Mahakal police station in-charge Ajay Verma and beat in-charge sub-inspector Bharat Singh Nigwal have been suspended with immediate effect. Prima facie, both were found to be careless in monitoring their area," Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Sharma said.

Ujjain Municipal Corporation chief Ashish Pathak suspended sub-engineer Gopal Boyat and the anti-encroachment team in charge Manish Bali on the directive of district collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, another official said.

The suspension order stated the two were assigned the work of removing illegal encroachments in the area around Mahakaleshwar temple but they had failed to carry out their duties. The fifth person to be suspended was Mahakaleshwar temple's security officer platoon commander (Home Guards) Dilip Bamania.

Related Stories
Maharashtra: Fire erupts at Pune's Ganpati pandal during BJP president JP Nadda's visit | VIDEO

Maharashtra: Fire erupts at Pune's Ganpati pandal during BJP president JP Nadda's visit | VIDEO

Mahashivratri: Bhasma Aarti at Ujjain's Mahakal Temple, sea of devotees at Kashi Vishwanath | VIDEO

Mahashivratri: Bhasma Aarti at Ujjain's Mahakal Temple, sea of devotees at Kashi Vishwanath | VIDEO

MP: 14 injured as fire erupts during Holi celebrations at Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, PM Modi reacts

MP: 14 injured as fire erupts during Holi celebrations at Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, PM Modi reacts

Mahakal temple wall collapses in Ujjain amid heavy rain, two dead, several feared trapped

Mahakal temple wall collapses in Ujjain amid heavy rain, two dead, several feared trapped

Further action will follow after a detailed probe report on the incident is received, Collector Singh said. Following the incident, encroachments and makeshift shops around Mahakal Temple were removed on Saturday (September 28).

(With inputs from Prem) 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Madhya Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Madhya-pradesh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement