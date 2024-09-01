iPhones worth over 11 crore looted in Madhya Pradesh, three police officials face action

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Representational Image

Taking stern action against its officials for alleged dereliction of duty after they were found negligent in registering a complaint about the theft of approximately 1,500 iPhones worth Rs 11 crore in Sagar, the Madhya Pradesh Police on Saturday (August 31) suspended one official, while two others were reassigned to non-field duties.

Sagar Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Uikey stated that Sagar Zone Inspector General of Police Pramod Verma took action against the police personnel on Friday, including Bandari police station in-charge Inspector Bhagchand Uikey and Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajendra Pandey, who were reassigned, and Head Constable Rajesh Pandey, who was suspended, after it was noted that these officials had shown negligence in handling the case.

Significantly, it is being reported that the driver of the truck transporting the shipment of iPhones had approached the police immediately following the incident, but the officers had failed to register a complaint based on his statement.

According to the driver, the alleged incident of looting/theft occurred on August 15 while the container was en route from Gurugram, Haryana, to Chennai. The driver alleged that he was drugged and gagged during the robbery, which began when the container was passing through the adjoining Narsinghpur district.

“We are verifying the claim from the transporters that about 1,500 iPhones worth Rs 11 crore were stolen. Apple, the manufacturer of these phones, has not yet contacted the police. I am currently on site, about 35 kilometers from the district headquarters, and videography of the truck is in progress,” said the Sagar Additional Superintendent of Police.

“The container was on its way from Gurugram in Haryana to Chennai. The robbery began when the container was in the neighboring Narsinghpur district. A case will be registered shortly after the initial investigation is complete,” he added.

Meanwhile, a further probe into the incident is underway.



