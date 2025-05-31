Sindoor symbol of 'Nari Shakti', Operation Sindoor made it clear that terror has no place: PM Modi The Prime Minister’s visit highlights the central government’s emphasis on empowering women and strengthening grassroots participation in nation-building.

Bhopal:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday prticipated at the Mahila Sashaktikaran Maha Sammelan in Bhopal, a grand event organized to mark the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, the legendary queen and social reformer. Speaking at the event, PM Modi said that a leader must bring reform to the lives of the people as Ahilyabai had said.

PM Modi said that the launch of developmental projects across Madhya Pradesh, including the Indore Metro, Datia and Satna airports will generate employement and contribute to the over all development of the state. The conference drew a large number of women from across Madhya Pradesh celebrating the spirit of women-led development.

PM Modi on Devi Ahilyabai

PM Modi said that Devi Ahilyabai never differentiated between worshipping God and seving the people. The PM said that Ahilyabai worked towards aiding the poor and helping them to progress in life.

"I am grateful that I am able to serve in Kashi, the place where Ahilyabai laid the foundation of developmental works," Modi said. "Ahilyabai empowered women in handicraft sector, worked towards water conservation, and helped farmers to earn more through."

PM Modi pays tribute to Devi Ahilyabai.

"Ahilyabai worked for the Tribal group and allocated farmlands to them for their progress. She brought families from Junagar to Maheshwar and taught them the work of making Maheshwari sarees, which still yeilds income for many families," PM Modi said.

"Ahilyabai is the symbol of development and progress. I pay my tribute to Devi Ahilyabai and ask her blessings. She said that whatever we have is given to us by the public," PM Modi added.

PM modi on developmental projects established under the govt

PM Modi highlighted that over four crore homes have been established across India and the owners of these houses are mostly women. The current government has worked towards bringing progress in society through water supply to every home, gas connection, electricity and medical welfare schemes.

"Earlier women hid their illnesses a sthey didn't want to be a burden, but now through Ayushman Bharat Yojana they are able to access medical facilities and get benefits of upto Rs 5 lakh," PM Modi said.

"We have promised to make three crore women "Lakhpati didi" and thousands of women are now connected to self help groups. Today the government promises that the technology reaches women." PM Modi added.

PM Modi on women welfare and empowerment

"India is a country of rich culture and "sindoor" in our custom is a symbol of Nari Shakti. Even Lord Hanuman used "sindoor" to worship lord Ram," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister’s visit highlights the central government’s emphasis on empowering women and strengthening grassroots participation in nation-building. The event also reflects a broader push toward recognizing historic women leaders like Ahilyabai Holkar, whose legacy of good governance and social reform continues to inspire generations.

PM Modi on Operation Sindoor

Speaking at the Mahila Sashaktikaran Maha Sammelan in Bhopal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that sindoor, traditionally a symbol of marital commitment, has today become a symbol of nari shakti (women power) and national valour. Referring to Operation Sindoor, he highlighted how the courage and resilience of Indian women reflect the country’s growing strength and resolve.

PM Modi emphasised that Operation Sindoor—India's largest cross-border anti-terror operation to date—has sent a clear message that the country has zero tolerance for terrorism. "If Pakistan attacks, the response will be with bullets," he said, reinforcing India's firm stance on national security. The Prime Minister underlined that the operation showcased India's unwavering commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and its people.

PM Modi's roadshow in Bhopal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a grand roadshow in Bhopal ahead of the Mahila Sashaktikaran Maha Sammelan, commemorating the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. The roadshow began at Jamboree Maidan, where PM Modi greeted the crowd from an open jeep, waving to the enthusiastic supporters who had gathered along the route. The event witnessed a massive turnout, with over two lakh women in attendance, reflecting the significance of the occasion and the public's enthusiasm.

During the roadshow, PM Modi paid floral tributes to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar and participated in an exhibition showcasing her life and contributions to Indian society and culture.