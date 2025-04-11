PM Modi addresses rally at Anandpur Dham in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar: 'Sorrows hesitate to enter here' Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Guruji Maharaj Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Isagarh on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally at Anandpur Dham in Ashoknagar district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday. During the visit, PM Modi performed aarti at the Guruji Maharaj Temple and also toured the temple complex. Anandpur Dham is located at Anandpur village in Isagarh tehsil, about 30 km from Ashoknagar district headquarters and 215 km from Bhopal.

PM Modi's rally | Watch

In Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi said, "Whenever India faced a difficult phase, a 'Rishi Muni' has descended on earth and given a new direction to India. We get a glimpse of this in Swami Advaitanand Ji Maharaj's life... During the period of slavery, our society had started forgetting his knowledge. But in the same period, many 'Rishi Muni' connected the nation's soul with the ideas of Swami Advaitanand Ji Maharaj."

PM further hailed the sanctity of Anandpur Dham and expressed his delight to be there. "This is a land where every particle has been sanctified by the penance of saints, where charity is a way of life, and where the spirit of service guides the path to the welfare of humanity. Such a land is no ordinary place. That is why our saints once said of Ashoknagar: even sorrow hesitates to enter here. I am delighted to have the opportunity to participate here..," PM said.

PM Modi offers prayer at Guruji Maharaj Temple

PM Modi performed puja at a temple inside the religious centre. He also took part in programs held at Shri Anandpur Dham in Isagarh. In the visuals, PM is seen performing Aarti and offering prayers at the temple. Check photo and video here.

(Image Source : X)PM Modi offers prayers

Anandpur Dham has been established for spiritual and philanthropic purposes. Spanning 315 hectares, it houses a modern gaushala (cowshed) with over 500 cows and runs agricultural activities under the Shri Anandpur Trust campus. The trust has been operating a charitable hospital in Sukhpur village, schools in Sukhpur and Anandpur and various Satsang Centers across the country. Over one thousand 2 hundred students are studying in these schools.