New six-lane expressway coming up soon in Madhya Pradesh: Check route, cost, travel time

Image Source : PIXABAY A new expressway is coming up soon in Madhya Pradesh.

Here comes a piece of good news for the commuters in Madhya Pradesh. A six-lane expressway is coming up in the state and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is currently conducting surveys for this project. Earlier, Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari approved the expressway project to link Jabalpur with the four-lane Lakhnadon-Raipur expressway. The new expressway will be transformative for Jabalpur and the entire Mahakaushal region, creating new avenues for economic growth and connectivity.

Giving details, Madhya Pradesh Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh said that the project will connect the four-lane Lakhnadon-Raipur road to Jabalpur via a linkage point near Mandla.

Lakhnadon-Raipur expressway: Check travel time, cost

This 300-kilometre-long Lakhnadon-Raipur expressway will reduce travel time to a neighbouring state to just 5 hours. And the whole is estimated to cost around Rs 15,000 crore.

Once opened for the public, this new expressway between Jabalpur and Raipur will significantly ease travel, facilitating faster movement for businesses, tourists, and local communities.

Lakhnadon-Raipur expressway: NHAI conducts survey

The NHAI said it is conducting surveys for a six-lane greenfield expressway connecting Lakhnadon to Raipur. The NHAi also added that the 300-kilometre expressway is expected to pass through Balaghat before reaching Lakhnadon. The survey report will soon be prepared and sent to Delhi.

Lakhnadon-Raipur expressway to connect three states

The six-lane expressway which will start from Lakhnadon to Raipur will pass through Visakhapatnam. Right now, the NHAI is conducting surveys are being conducted along three routes - First, Lakhnadon- Dhanora- Keolari- Ugali- Kanjai- Lalbarra- Balaghat; second, Lakhnadon- Nainpur- Baihar- Malajkhand to Raipur; and third, Lakhnadon- Chhapara- Seoni- Barghat- Lalbarra Kala Ghat- Rajgaon to Raipur. This will reduce the travel time from 8 hours to just 5 hours.