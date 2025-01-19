From auto driver’s daughter to Deputy Collector: Ayesha Ansari’s inspiring MPPSC success story

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Ayesha Ansari cleared the MPPSC exam on her third attempt.

In a significant achievement, Ayesha Ansari, the daughter of an auto driver, cleared the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) exam to become a Deputy Collector. Ayesha’s accomplishment proves that determination can make you achieve what one puts their mind to in spite of their socio-economic circumstances.

Ayesha secured 12th rank in the state service examination and said that she did so by studying on her own without the aid of coaching classes. This was her third attempt at the MPPSC test, clearing which she fulfilled the dream of her father.

"She used to keep studying all the time, so we never stopped her. We encouraged her to study as much as she wanted. She really worked hard. It was all her, we didn't do anything. She never asked us for anything," Ayesha's father said.

MPPSC exam: Six women among top 10 candidates

Six women figured in the top ten successful candidates at the state service examination 2022 held by MPPSC, an official said as the results were declared on Saturday evening. Deepika Patidar topped the examination and was selected for the post of deputy district collector, he said.

Patidar was followed in the ranking by Aditya Narayan Tiwari, Surabhi Jain, Mahima Chaudhary, Dharmaprakash Mishra, Shanu Chaudhary, Swati Singh, Umesh Awasthi, Kavita Devi Yadav and Pratyush Srivastava. All of them were selected for the post of deputy collector.

Originally, the MPPSC had issued an advertisement for 456 vacancies, but the results for 87 per cent of these vacancies were declared as a case related to the provision of 27 per cent reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBC) is pending before the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the official said.

The selection list for the remaining 13 per cent vacancies will be announced after the final decision of the court, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)