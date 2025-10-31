MP shocker: Patient caught drinking alcohol on hospital bed with relatives | Video Nursing Officer Gayatri Chaudhary, who was on duty, caught the patient and his companions drinking with glasses in hand. When she intervened, the relatives tried to hide the glasses, but she managed to stop them and reprimanded them strongly.

Ashoknagar:

A bizarre incident has surfaced from Madhya Pradesh’s Ashoknagar district, where a patient was caught drinking alcohol with his companions inside a government hospital. The patient, identified as Devendra Yadav, was admitted to the surgical ward and was seen consuming alcohol on his hospital bed along with his relatives. The incident reportedly took place around 8:30 pm on Thursday.

Nursing Officer Gayatri Chaudhary, who was on duty, caught the patient and his companions drinking with glasses in hand. When she intervened, the relatives tried to hide the glasses, but she managed to stop them and reprimanded them strongly.

"You are doing this here. We work here to cure people. We treat patients, staying awake all night, exhausting ourselves, and you are doing this. Drink outside your house, but doing this inside a hospital? This is a patient’s place. This is like a temple for us. People consider it God’s house. You are doing this here while people come to get well," she could be heard saying.

After being scolded by the nurse, the patient’s relatives appeared remorseful and later apologised. Following the incident, the hospital administration has launched an investigation into the matter.

Injured man walks out of hospital to buy liquor

Earlier, a shocking incident unfolded when a seriously injured man was spotted outside a hospital carrying a urine bag while attempting to buy liquor. The strange sight, captured in a viral video, shows the patient walking out of the hospital premises with a medical pouch attached to his arm and a urine bag hanging by his side.

According to witnesses, the man made his way to a nearby liquor store, bought alcohol, and consumed it right there. Moments later, he collapsed, prompting passersby to rush forward to help him.