Monday, July 08, 2024
     
MP: Police neutralise Naxalite carrying Rs 14 lakh bounty in encounter

The Naxalite killed in the encounter was carrying a reward of Rs 14 lakh on his head. A resident of Chhattisgarh's Sukma, he was an expert in making improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Published on: July 08, 2024 20:50 IST
Naxalite killed in encounter
Image Source : FILE Representative Image

In a major success, security forces on Monday killed a Naxalite with a bounty of Rs 14 lakh was killed in an encounter in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat. The encounter broke out in the Kathiatola forest area under Hatta police station.

According to Additional Director General (ADG) of Anti-Naxal Operations, Jaideep Prasad, the hawk forces of state police received intel that a Naxalite group had arrived in Kathiatola village to collect groceries. After the search operation was initiated, they spotted 10-12 Naxalites and called them out in the forest for questioning. However, they opened fire on the hawk forces.

In retaliatory action, the police opened fire, causing the Naxalites hiding in the dense forest and hilly terrain to flee. The police then initiated a search operation and found the body of Sohan alias Ukas aka Aayutu. The officials later identified Sohan as a dreaded Naxalite who was an expert in making improvised explosive devices (IEDs). He was a resident of the Sukma district in neighbouring Chhattisgarh. 

