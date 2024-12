Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

In an unfortunate incident, four people lost their lives while 12 others got injured after a tractor trolley overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, the police said on Sunday. Acccording to information, the incident took place late on Saturday night in Jakhoda of Gwalior 's Ghatigaon.

Gwalior SP Dharamvir Singh said, "Four people died, 12 injured after a tractor trolley overturned in Jakhoda of Ghatigaon in Gwalior district late last night."

This is a developing news