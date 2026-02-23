MP CM Mohan Yadav announces major boost for five crops; Rs 600 bonus on urad, Bhavantar benefit for mustard

Bhopal:

During the budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made key announcements for five major crops including urad, mustard, chana, masoor and tur. He said that farmers cultivating these crops will receive bonuses from the government and they can also earn additional profit this summer by cultivating urad. Speaking on Monday during the Krishak Kalyan Year 2026 address, the Chief Minister said that empowering farmers is the foundation of the state's holistic development. With this vision, the government has decided to observe 2026 as the Krishak Kalyan Year, he added.

The Chief Minister said that under this Krishak Kalyan Year, the government is working to make farmers not only food providers but also energy providers and entrepreneurs. He added that prosperous farmers will pave the way for a prosperous state. During the address, the Chief Minister announced new measures for the welfare of farmers cultivating the five major crops, assuring that these steps will strengthen farmer empowerment and ensure comprehensive development.

Mustard to receive benefit under Bhavantar Scheme

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the mustard cultivation area in the state has increased by nearly 28 per cent compared to last year and the estimated production according to the second advance estimates is 15.71 lakh metric tonnes. He added that the government's pricing policy aims to ensure farmers receive a profitable price for their produce, thereby promoting mustard cultivation.

He said that the current average mandi price of mustard in January is around Rs 6,000 per quintal, while the Central government's Minimum Support Price (MSP) stands at Rs 6,200 per quintal. The state government has decided to provide fair compensation to farmers under the Bhavantar Scheme as per the prescribed provisions and eligibility. A formal proposal has already been sent to the central government. Under this scheme, farmers registered for mustard will receive compensation for any deficit from the MSP based on their eligibility, cultivated area and the state's average productivity.

Rs 600 per quintal bonus announced for urad

Chief Minister Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh has been promoting balanced production of pulses to enhance farmers' income and encourage crop diversification. He explained that due to high production of summer moong, issues related to procurement and marketing arose. Keeping this in mind, the government has decided to provide a bonus of Rs 600 per quintal for the summer urad crop. This incentive will be provided over and above the MSP to encourage farmers to grow urad instead of moong.

Procurement of chana and masoor at MSP

The Chief Minister said that under the Price Support Scheme, the state has proposed procurement of 6.49 lakh metric tonnes of chana and 6.01 lakh metric tonnes of masoor to the central government. The proposed procurement will take place from March 24 to May 30, 2026, at the fixed MSP. For this, farmer registration is being conducted from February 20 to March 16, 2026.

Proposal for tur procurement to be sent to Centre

Chief Minister Yadav said that for the Kharif crop tur, a proposal of 1.31 lakh metric tonnes has been prepared for direct procurement under the Price Support Scheme through Central agencies, including NAFED and NCCF. He added that the state government is taking every necessary step for farmers' welfare. Apart from providing adequate power, water and agricultural credit for irrigation, farmers are being encouraged to adopt crop diversification.