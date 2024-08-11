Major bureaucratic reshuffle in Madhya Pradesh: 47 IAS and IPS officers transferred

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA The Madhya Pradesh government transferred 26 Indian Administrative Service officers, including eight district collectors, and 21 Indian Police Services officers.

In a significant development, the Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday made an administrative reshuffle by transferring 47 IAS and IPS officers posted in various districts of the state. in the bureaucratic reshuffle, DC Sagar, a 1992-batch IPS officer, has been made the Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Police Headquarters (PHQ), Bhopal.

In the reshuffle, the Madhya Pradesh government transferred 26 Indian Administrative Service officers, including eight district collectors, and 21 Indian Police Services officers. The superintendents of police of eight districts have also been shifted, as per the orders issued late Saturday night. Eight districts have got new collectors.

Kedar Singh has been transferred as collector of Shahdol, Somesh Mishra of Mandla, Girish Kumar Mishra of Rajgarh, Roshan Kumar Singh of Vidisha, Mrinal Meena of Balaghat, Harsh Singh of Dindori, Harshal Pancholi of Anuppur and Himanshu Chandra of Neemuch.

The new SPs of eight districts comprise Rasna Thakur (Mauganj), Nagendra Singh (Balaghat), Samir Saurabh (Morena), Virendra Jain (Sheopur), Sundar Singh Kanesh (Pandhurna), Pankaj Kumar Pandey (Raisen), Moti-ur-Rehman (Anuppur) and Abhishek Anand (Mandsaur).

Sanjeev Singh, a 2005 batch IAS officer, has been appointed Bhopal's new divisional commissioner. Anshul Gupta (2016 batch) has been appointed as the director of Madhya Pradesh Public Relations Department.

Sachin Sinha, principal secretary (labour and social justice), has been made an administrative member of the Revenue Board.

Chambal divisional commissioner Sanjeev Kumar Jha has been appointed as a member of the Revenue Board. According to the order from the state government, Revenue Board member Umakant Umrao has been made principal secretary of the labour department, while Sonali Vayangankar has been appointed principal secretary of the social justice department.

Among the IPS officers, Anurag Sharma has been appointed as the additional director general of Shahdol zone. Amit Sanghi and Sidharth Bahuguna have been made deputy inspector general of Gwalior and Khargone ranges, respectively.

