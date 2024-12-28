Madhya Pradesh: Two women arrested in Rewa for impersonating police officers

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The duo was arrested from Rewa

Rewa Police's Red Code team arrested two young women on charges of impersonating police officers and extorting money from locals. The accused were caught in the Civil Line area, dressed in police uniforms, intimidating people on the Ladli Lakshmi Path.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon when the Red Code team, patrolling the city, noticed two women walking on Ladli Path in police uniforms. Suspicious of their behaviour, the team approached them for questioning. The women, unable to provide satisfactory answers, raised further doubts. The team promptly detained them and brought them to the Civil Line police station for interrogation.

Confession during interrogation

During questioning at the station, the women admitted to posing as police officers. Civil Line Station Officer Kamlesh Sahu confirmed that the women had been booked under sections 204 and 205 of the Indian Penal Code. Investigations are ongoing, and further details will be revealed as the case unfolds.

Residents turned victims

According to the police, the two women, both residents of Rewa, had been roaming the city in police uniforms for the past two to three days. The two donned the garb of a lady sub-inspector and a constable, and on account of this impersonation, they reportedly terrorised the local population to extort money from these poor fellows.

A third accomplice at large

It was also disclosed by the detained women concerning a male accomplice who escaped before being arrested. The police have conducted raids after this man, but he seems to be still at large. Search and arrest operations are still underway.

Motive under investigation

While the ladies admitted extortion, the police investigators are probing more about the impersonation of officers. A thorough inquiry is expected to uncover the entire gamut of their activities and whether they could have been involved in other illicit operations.

It has happened quite dangerously to public safety vis-à-vis the part and use by criminals in police uniforms. The Rewa police dispensation assured residents of taking stringent action against revenant offenders to deter any similar incidents in the future.

(Inputs from Ashok Mishra)