Madhya Pradesh: One killed, several trapped after three-storey hotel collapses in Anuppur district

Bhopal:

One person was killed, and six others were feared trapped under debris after a three-storey hotel collapsed in the Anuppur district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday evening, police said. The lodge, located in Kotma town, came crumbling down at around 5.30 pm.

The rescue teams, comprising police and local administration, acted swiftly and managed to pull out two people safely from the debris. They rushed to the Community Health Centre in Kotma, where one of them succumbed while the other is undergoing treatment.

At least four people are still feared trapped under the rubble, and rescue operations are continuing on a war footing.

Eyewitness account

According to eyewitnesses, several people were present inside the building at the time of the accident. Initial reports suggest that around 5 to 6 people are feared trapped under the debris. As soon as the incident was reported, teams from the local administration, municipality, and police reached the spot and immediately began relief and rescue operations.

Upon receiving information about the incident, SP Moti Ur Rahman reached the site and is personally monitoring the rescue efforts. He is accompanied by Kotma Tehsildar Dashrath Singh, Station House Officer Ratnambar Shukla, Municipal Council President Ajay Saraf, and several other administrative officials. A large number of local residents and traders have also gathered at the site and are assisting in the rescue work.

Cause behind the mishap

According to preliminary information, two more floors were being constructed at the hotel, which was already in a dilapidated condition. Additionally, construction activity was also being carried out near the structure that collapsed. It is believed that underground excavation during this construction weakened the foundation of the old building, leading to the accident. However, the exact cause of the collapse will only be confirmed after a detailed investigation.

Following the incident, panic has spread across the area, and a large crowd has gathered at the site. The administration has appealed to people to stay away from the spot to avoid hindering the ongoing rescue operations.

As of now, efforts are focused on the rescue operation as authorities continue trying to safely evacuate those still trapped under the debris, police said.

Reported by Vishal Khandelwal

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