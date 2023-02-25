MP: 12 dead, 39 injured after speeding truck hits 3 buses in Sidhi district; CM Chouhan

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Fatal road accident in Sidhi

At least 12 people were killed and 39 injured after a speeding truck rammed into 3 buses that were stationed at roadside in Sidhi district, said an official on Saturday.

"Buses were carrying people returning from Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally. The incident happened due to a tyre burst in the truck. Injured rushed to hospital," said DM Sidhi.

Shah expressed his condolences over the accident.

"Pained to learn about the road accident in Sidhi (MP). I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. May God give them the strength to bear this sorrow. Treatment is being provided to the injured by the administration. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," the home minister tweeted.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister visited the hospitals where injured passengers were getting treatment and he also announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for the next family member to the deceased.

