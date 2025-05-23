Missing since FIR lodged, MP minister Vijay Shah issues third apology over Col Sophiya remarks Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah, missing since May 15 after an FIR was filed over his offensive remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, has issued a third apology as the Supreme Court-appointed SIT continues its probe.

Bhopal:

Madhya Pradesh Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah has issued a third public apology following his controversial remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, a senior officer in the Indian Army. The apology comes as a Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the Supreme Court, begins its probe after the court found Shah's earlier apologies inadequate. Despite the ongoing investigation, Shah has been missing since an FIR was registered against him on May 15, raising concerns about his whereabouts. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the matter on May 28.

In a video posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Shah expressed deep regret for his comments, describing them as a "linguistic mistake." He stated, "I was deeply saddened and disturbed by the gruesome massacre that took place in Pahalgam earlier. I have always had immense love for my nation and respect for the Indian Army. The words spoken by me have hurt the community, religion, and countrymen; it was my linguistic mistake." Shah emphasised that his intention was not to offend any religion, caste, or community and offered a sincere apology to Colonel Qureshi, the Indian Army, and the citizens of the country.

This apology follows the Supreme Court's rejection of Shah's previous attempts to make amends. On May 19, 2025, the Court criticised his remarks as a source of national shame and ordered the formation of an SIT to investigate the incident. The Court emphasised the seriousness of the matter, highlighting the need to uphold the dignity and respect of armed forces personnel.

The SIT, led by Sagar Inspector General of Police Pramod Verma, has commenced its investigation and is currently gathering evidence. According to reports, Shah has not yet been called for questioning, and the investigation is ongoing. A report is expected to be submitted to the

Supreme Court by the next hearing scheduled for May 28, 2025.

The controversy began on May 12, 2025, when Shah allegedly referred to Colonel Sofiya Qureshi as a "sister of the terrorists" during a public rally in Mhow, near Indore. The comment sparked widespread outrage and led to legal action. The Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered the registration of a criminal case against Shah, describing his language as "from the gutters" and noting that it could incite division and undermine national unity.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi has been a prominent figure in the Indian Army, known for her leadership during Operation Sindoor, a military operation in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. She has served as a role model for women in the armed forces and has been recognized for her contributions to national security.

The ongoing investigation and public scrutiny underscore the importance of accountability for public officials and the need to maintain the dignity of individuals serving in the armed forces. As the SIT continues its work, the case remains a significant point of discussion in both political and social spheres.