Madhya Pradesh: 24 injured after bus travelling from Dindori district to Shahdol overturned in Anuppur

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi Bhopal Updated on: July 01, 2023 13:59 IST
Madhya Pradesh: At least 24 people were reported injured after a bus travelling from Dindori district to Shahdol overturned in Anuppur. According to reports, the accident occurred today morning. 

Buldhana bus tragedy

At least 26 passengers were charred to death after a bus burst into flames on the Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway in Buldhana today (July 1). Authorities have decided to conduct DNA tests to ascertain the identity of the victims of the fatal bus accident that took place in Maharashtra's Buldhana district during the wee hours of Saturday. At least 26 people were charred to death, while 8 others were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned and caught fire on the Samruddhi-Mahamarg expressway in Buldhana district at around 01.30 am. 

"A total of 33 people were travelling on the bus out of which 26 people died and 8 people sustained injuries. The driver of the bus also survived and said that the bus overturned after a tyre burst leading to flames in the bus," said Buldhana SP Sunil Kadasane.

The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when it hit a pole and then rammed into a divider at around 1.30 am near Pimpalkhuta village, police said. The bus turned turtle and caught fire.

