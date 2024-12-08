Madhya Pradesh: Drunk principal's viral video sparks outrage in Rewa, calls for strict action | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Principal in a drunken state

A shocking video of a teacher in Rewa district, Madhya Pradesh, has gone viral, showing him in a drunken state at school. The incident took place at the Government High School in Jawa, where Principal Munna Lal Kol was seen completely intoxicated and unaware of his actions. The video, capturing his state, has been widely circulated on social media, raising concerns about his conduct at the school.

Drunk teacher regularly comes to school

This is not an isolated incident. Principal Kol is reported to have frequently arrived at school in a state of intoxication, much to the distress of fellow teachers and students. The situation has escalated to the point where students have started avoiding the school, fearing the behaviour of their principal. The latest video, showing him visibly drunk and disruptive, has drawn attention across the district and exposed the troubling issue within the state's government education system.

Authorities take notice

The viral video prompted the District Education Officer (DEO) to take immediate action. The DEO instructed the Cluster Coordinator, Hari Mani Tripathi, to conduct an on-site inspection of the school. Upon investigation, Principal Kol was found in a highly intoxicated state, further confirming the concerns raised by the video. The cluster coordinator gathered statements from witnesses and submitted a report to the DEO.

Calls for action against the principal

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with locals demanding strict action against Principal Munna Lal Kol. The DEO now faces pressure to take appropriate disciplinary measures. As the video continues to circulate on social media, the focus remains on what actions will be taken against this teacher, whose behaviour is damaging the reputation of the school's educational environment.