Madhya Pradesh: Class 8 student and national-level skater jumps from school building in Ratlam The class 8 student suffered fractures in his jaw, both legs and his spine. Meanwhile, the school management rushed him to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

Ratlam:

A class 8 student and a national-level skater jumped from his school's third floor in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam on Friday morning. The 14-year-old, identified as Rishan Katara, leapt from his school building after the school had called his father for a meeting due to his use of a phone on the campus.

Meanwhile, the student has suffered fractures in his jaw, both legs and his spine. The school management rushed him to a nearby private hospital. Following the initial treatment, doctors described his condition as critical and referred him to GD Hospital in Ratlam.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the student had been reprimanded by the school on Thursday for keeping a mobile phone and making reels on social media. His parents had also been called to the school on Friday to discuss the issue.

It is being said that before the conversation commenced, the student suddenly walked away, reached the terrace, and within moments jumped down. It is suspected that he took this step due to mental pressure and emotional distress.

According to the medical sources, both of the student's legs are fractured, and 8 to 10 fractures have been found in his spine.

Meanwhile, the SDM Archi Harit stated that the boy feared his parents' reaction and had told this to his mother. "Mobile is not allowed in school," Harit said as quoted by the Times of India. Meanwhile, his father stated that he got to know about his son after he had already jumped from the school. "I have not been able to talk to my son Rishan and the school management. He was to play nationals after eight days. The school management regularly gave him leave to play. There was never any complaint before. After talking to my son and meeting the school, only then will the reality come to light," he said.

The student's condition got critical, but he is receiving treatment under close medical supervision. The police and education department had begun to gather information about the incident.