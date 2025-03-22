Indore: 24-year-old woman shot dead after five men abandon her in hospital | Video Indore: Reports suggest that an argument broke out when Bhavna insisted on leaving the party. In response, Ashu reportedly threatened her with a locally-made pistol, commonly referred to as a 'katta'.

Indore: A 24-year-old woman with a bullet stuck in her head died after being abandoned by five men in a hospital in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Friday (March 21), a police official said. Bhavna Singh was admitted to the hospital at around 3:30 am in a critical condition, after which the five men fled from the area, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya told media.

"The hospital management alerted Lasudia police station, which reached there and recovered a key with a chain, which led us to a house in Mahalaxmi Nagar. We found liquor bottles, glasses, eatables and blood spread on the floor of a room in the house," he said.

Lasudiya police station in charge Taresh Soni told media that Bhavana Singh's friends used to live on rent in a house in RR Building in Mahalaxmi Nagar.

"We got the address from the key with chain, which may have fallen from the pocket of one of her friends. The house owner has said Ashu, a resident of Datia district, was the deceased's friend. She used to come to the room often. We are questioning the house owner and two others who were at the party after taking them into custody," he said.

They have told police Ashu pointed a country-made pistol at Singh, which went off, the official said. A hunt is on for Ashu, he added.

Know more about the Indore crime

In a tragic occurrence, a young woman, Bhavna Singh succumbed to her bullet injuries while undergoing medical care at a private hospital in Indore. The lady suffered a fatal wound near her eye, inflicted during what is described as a revelry of liquor.

Prima facie, a well-placed police source told media, the grievous harm was caused to her by one of her party companions. According to initial investigations, the shooting was allegedly caused by one of her companions, Ashu Yadav.

Amid the chaos, the firearm discharged, fatally wounding Bhavna. A keychain left behind at the hospital, inscribed with an address, along with CCTV footage, provided crucial leads for the police. These clues led investigators to the residence of the suspects.

Four individuals, including the aforementioned Ashu Yadav and another called Mukul Yadav, are said to have partaken in this fateful gathering. Amongst them is also a girl named Swastika, her role in the event yet unclear, the police officers said.

The police officer further said that the young Bhavna had, only days prior, arrived in Indore from Gwalior, with aspirations of undertaking a course as a beautician. She resided in a hired apartment in the Mahalaxmi Nagar.

Her acquaintance with the suspect Swastika appears to have drawn the victim into their company on the fateful evening. No arrests have been made so far, as the suspects fled the scene. Authorities are working to apprehend them and determine whether the shooting was an accident or a premeditated act.

The police expect to have the accused in custody by Saturday to uncover the full truth behind this tragic event.