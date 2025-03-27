Gwalior shocker: Woman, lover allegedly try to run over husband with car, drag him for meters | VIDEO A shocking incident in Gwalior saw a woman and her lover allegedly attempt to run over her husband with a car, dragging him for several meters. The attack, caught on CCTV, has sparked outrage. Police are investigating the case.

In a shocking incident reminiscent of the Meerut murder case, a woman in Gwalior allegedly attempted to kill her husband by running him over with a car, with the help of her lover. The victim, Anil Pal, claimed that his wife and her boyfriend tried to crush him under the wheels of a car and dragged him for several meters before fleeing the scene. The incident was captured on CCTV, which reportedly shows the woman’s lover driving the vehicle with the intent to kill.

Husband alleges wife had threatened him since marriage

The incident took place in Gwalior's Taraganj area, where Anil Pal, the victim, accused his wife of attempting to murder him with the help of her lover. Anil said he married Rajni Pal, a resident of Tekanpur, in 2016. However, soon after their marriage, she allegedly started threatening him. Despite the issues, Anil stayed silent for the sake of their children and societal pressure. However, his wife frequently left for her maternal home, which raised his suspicions.

Discovery of wife's Alleged Affair

After noticing his wife’s repeated visits to her maternal home, Anil started investigating and discovered that she was allegedly involved in an extramarital affair with a neighbor, Mangal Singh Kushwaha. He followed her and reportedly saw them together multiple times. On March 20, when Rajni told him she was going to her maternal home and would return by evening, Anil decided to keep an eye on her. He reached Gwalior’s Nakachandrabadhni area early, only to spot his wife getting out of a car with Mangal.

Attack with the car

Upon seeing his wife with another man, Anil tried to stop the car, but Mangal, allegedly with the intent to kill him, ran him over and fled. The victim suffered serious injuries in the incident, and CCTV footage reportedly shows the car hitting and dragging him for several meters.

Police register case as an 'accident'

When Anil approached the police, they initially registered the case as a road accident. The next day, his wife allegedly left their home. However, on Wednesday, she returned and, according to Anil, threatened him while insisting they stay together. Feeling unsafe, Anil took his complaint to the Superintendent of Police (SP), seeking justice.

The police have assured a thorough investigation into the matter, but the incident has raised serious concerns over domestic disputes turning violent.