EOW raids retired Ujjain bank officer's property, uncovers assets worth crores

Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Ujjain on Saturday raided several locations of a retired cooperative bank assistant manager, Anil Suhane, in connection with disproportionate assets. The EOW team uncovered assets worth crores. Suhane retired as an assistant manager on December 31, 2024.

Assets worth over Rs 6 crore uncovered

As per the preliminary investigation, assets discovered during these raids are estimated to be worth more than Rs 6 crore. However, the official statement by EOW also states that three bank lockers were also disclosed, which were yet to be opened and several bank accounts whose information was being sought about the deposits.

"Assets uncovered during the raid include, a three-story building in the Basant Vihar area, equipped with modern amenities, a newly constructed four-story commercial building of 2400 square feet on Indore-Ujjain Main Road, a 2300 sq feet plot in Kshipra Vihar, Ujjain, two plots of 650 square feet each in Vinay Nagar, two shops of 600 square feet each in the city's Dawa Bazar, over Rs 9 lakh cash, gold and silver jewelry worth lakhs, three four-wheelers and three two-wheelers," stated the official statement by EOW.

Raids at these locations

Team of EOW conducted raids at Suhane's residence B2/20 Basant Vihar Ujjain and another building- A 3/8 Basant Vihar Colony, Indore Road Ujjain. The search operation at these location began on Saturday morning after EOW verified confidential information about allegations of disproportionate assets against Anil Suhane.

EOW team registered a case against him under sections 13(1)b and 13(2) Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 and conducted raid.

Suhane, originally a resident of Panna district, began his career in 1991 as a sub-engineer at the District Cooperative Bank in Ujjain, earning Rs 3,000 per month. Over his career, he earned a total salary of Rs 70 lakh, but the assets discovered during the raid are estimated to be worth more than Rs 6 crore.

It is believed that Suhane acquired this wealth through corruption, including irregularities in the distribution of funds under various agricultural loan schemes, EOW said.

