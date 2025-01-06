Digital arrest in MP: Female teacher dies by suicide after receiving extortion video on phone

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Screengrab of video shared with the victim school teacher

A female teacher in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj consumed poison fearing threats from fraudsters. She died during the treatment in the hospital. The case has been reported from Mauganj district's Ghurehta Ward No. 12 where Reshma Pandey was a guest teacher in a government school.

Last Saturday, she received some messages on her phone. After a few moments, videos of some police officers and army personnel in uniform were sent to her on WhatsApp followed by a video call. During the video call, she was digitally arrested as the man on the other side was in uniform and said that she would have to receive a parcel failing which, she could be implicated in a theft case.

Fraudsters demanded extra money after duping Rs 22,000

The fraudster duped her of Rs 22,000 during the call. However, the fraudsters demanded Rs 50,000 more and threatened her with arrest by sending local police. Frightened by this, the woman consumed poison and told her family members who were out of the village for some work.

She was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa but she died while undergoing treatment. The family has registered an FIR with the police Mauganj Superintendent of Police Rasna Thakur said that the case is being investigated thoroughly.

What did hospital authority say?

CMO Yatnesh Tripathi posted at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital said that a woman resident of Mauganj was admitted to the hospital on Sunday afternoon for treatment, but she died during treatment. The police have been informed. After this, the body will be handed over to the family after post-mortem.

(With inputs from Ashok Mishra)