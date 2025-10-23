MP: 'Carbide gun' sold openly on Diwali, over 150 children face threat to eyesight in Bhopal A viral social media trend involving a homemade "carbide gun" has caused chaos in Madhya Pradesh, leaving over 300 injured and 150 hospitalised in Bhopal. The cheap PVC pipe-based gun, made using calcium carbide and water, continues to be sold openly despite repeated warnings.

Bhopal:

While Diwali brought joy and celebration across the country, several homes in Madhya Pradesh have been plunged into darkness. A deadly makeshift weapon, popularly known on social media as the "carbide gun" or "desi firecracker gun," has left over 300 people, mostly children and youngsters, with severe eye injuries. In Bhopal alone, hospitals have reported more than 150 such cases, many facing the risk of permanent blindness. Notably, the gun continues to be sold openly in the market despite the danger.

This hazardous contraption can be made for just Rs 50 using a PVC pipe, Rs 10 worth of calcium carbide, a few drops of water and a gas lighter. The explosion caused by this crude setup has endangered the eyesight of hundreds across the state. Doctors at Bhopal's Hamidia Hospital said that at least 42 cases of eye injuries caused by this gun have been recorded since October 18.

Painful cases that shocked the state

Alzain (7 years): The boy lost vision in his left eye when the gun, bought by his father for Rs 250 after watching a YouTube video, exploded while he was playing. Karan Panthi (14 years): A piece of carbide flew into his eyes as he fired a Rs 150 gun. Doctors are now attempting to save his vision using the amniotic membrane from a placenta. Prashant Malviya (26 years): Suffered serious eye damage while using the gun. Doctors have also applied an amniotic membrane to repair his cornea. Yogesh Kushwaha (14 years): His entire face was burnt in an explosion while inserting carbide. His mother has demanded that the gun be banned immediately.

Doctors raise alarm over severe eye damage

Dr Kavita Kumar, Head of the Ophthalmology Department at Hamidia Hospital, explained that the chemicals from the carbide gun have caused serious burns and injuries. "The explosion damaged the eyelids, while the chemical exposure created deep wounds on the cornea," she said. To save the vision of affected patients, doctors are performing surgeries using amniotic membranes to restore the cornea. Dr Aditi Dubey also emphasised that many of the cases involve partial or full loss of vision, and long-term recovery remains uncertain.

How the 'carbide gun' works

The "carbide gun" became a dangerous social media trend without any formal advertisement. It is made by inserting calcium carbide into a PVC pipe, adding water to generate acetylene gas, which explodes when ignited with a gas lighter. The blast releases pieces of PVC and sulphur that directly hit the eyes and face of users. Despite reports emerging as early as October 16, authorities took action only after several injuries were reported. On October 18, the SDM ordered the seizure of such guns, but an India TV investigation on October 19 found them still being sold openly in Bhopal's posh local markets.

