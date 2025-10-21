Over 350 get burn injury in Delhi, Jaipur and properties worth crores gutted in Shimla on Diwali night Diwali 2025: Over 55 burn cases were reported from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), 37 from the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, 16 from the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, and 15 from the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital.

New Delhi:

At least 250 people have reported burn injuries in Delhi, and over 100 in Jaipur, while properties worth crores were gutted in Shimla on Diwali night. Apart from this, one building near Gate 31 of the Rashtrapati Bhavan caught fire on Tuesday afternoon, prompting authorities to rush five fire tenders.

Seven people rescued after fire in Delhi's Mohan Garden

On Tuesday night, seven people were rescued after a fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in west Delhi's Mohan Garden area, while a massive blaze hit two adjacent buildings in Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar in the early hours of Tuesday.

A total of 129 burn cases, the highest, were reported from the Safdarjung Hospital, which has the country's largest burn unit, officials said.

After that, 55 burn cases were reported from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), 37 from the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, 16 from the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, and 15 from the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital.

129 burn injury cases reported in Safdarjung

Of the 129 cases reported by Safdarjung, 118 were caused by firecrackers and 11 by diyas (earthen lamps). A total of 117 patients were from Delhi, and nine had to undergo surgery. Twenty-four patients were children aged below 12 years, Sarabhai said.

At the Centre-run AIIMS, the Burns and Plastic Surgery Department received 55 Diwali-related burn cases in 48 hours, and 10 patients with major burns were admitted to the ICU.

"They have life- and limb-threatening injuries," said Dr Maneesh Singhal, Head of the Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Burns Surgery at the AIIMS. He said 23 patients had to undergo surgery.

In Jaipur, 99 cases of cracker-related burns were reported from the emergency ward of the state-run SMS hospital, wounding more than 100 people. Of these, 20 were admitted, an official of the hospital said.

Fire reported at building near Rashtrapati Bhavan

A fire was reported at a two-storey building near Rashtrapati Bhavan at 1.51 pm. Five fire tenders were rushed to the site. No casualties were reported Authorities said the fire was sparked in domestic articles on the ground floor of the building.

A house caught fire in Delhi's Mohan Garden area on Diwali night, prompting authorities to rescue seven people from three families from the building.

They were evacuated with the help of ropes by the local police with assistance from people before the arrival of the fire brigade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said. Three more people were rescued later by the fire brigade. Forty fire tenders were rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar in the northwest of the national capital after a massive fire was reported from the area.

With inputs from PTI